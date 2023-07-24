Big weekend for Fremont County at WCA All-Stars

(Casper, WY) – Fremont County was well represented over the weekend at the Wyoming Coaches Association (WCA) Conference events. From coaches being inducted into the hall of fame, to graduated seniors playing the final prep games of their careers. It was a busy time for sports in Casper.

Serol Stauffenberg was officially inducted into the WCA Hall of Fame during a banquet. Stuaffenberg had an outstanding career as a coach including leading Thermopolis to back-to-back state championships, starting volleyball and women’s basketball at Central Wyoming College, and coaching the Lady Tigers basketball program, where they made multiple state tournaments during his time as the head coach.

On Saturday, the athletes played their final prep games where there was volleyball and basketball on tap at Casper College. The volleyball match had one local athlete in Hailey Donelson from Shoshoni and Gillette College commit competing for the North team. The South would come out on top winning in five sets. Set scores were 25-23, 25-13, 25-19, 25-20, and 15-12.

After volleyball, it was the basketball game. There were no Fremont County girls competing in basketball. The girl’s game had the North winning 77-69. The boys had three local athletes playing in the game. Brenon Stauffenberg of Lander, Ryan Wells of Dubois, and Wylie Shearer of Wind River played for team North on Saturday. The North won 80-71 with Stauffenberg leading the way with 19 points in the contest.