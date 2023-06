(Berlin, Germany) – Riverton athlete Luke Bappe is currently running for Team USA at the Special Olympics World Games in Berlin, Germany.

He placed 4th in the 200m finals on June 20. Just .16 seconds behind the bronze medalist, shared his mom Becky Bappe.

Today he begins his preliminary/semis for the 400m, with finals on Friday. Over the weekend, he will run in a 4×100 relay, which means he is racing eight days in a row.

Advertisement