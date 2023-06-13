Baker Inducted into the Wyoming Legion Baseball Hall of Fame

(Fremont County, WY) – A big contributor to baseball in Fremont County and former coach, Arthur Baker was inducted into the Wyoming Legion Baseball Hall of Fame on Monday night.

“I’m sincerely honored; it takes more than a coach like the people behind the scenes, the city people who get the fields ready, the concession people in the concessions, the announcers, the sponsors, it’s a community award,” Baker said. Arthur Baker receives a plaque from Wyoming Legion State Chairman Jack Simms

Baker was a big part of bringing Legion Baseball to Lander in 1989. He was also a part of the Riverton team where he coached the Raiders in the early 2000s. It was an opportunity for the young athletes to play at high levels of baseball.

“By running the legion program, we have allowed some kids to go on to play college baseball,” Baker mentioned. “That is what means a lot to me, the fact we can give them that opportunity to go on and play and continue to play and go onto higher heights.”

During the presentation of the induction into the hall of fame, Arthur Baker threw the first pitch and it was to no other but his grandson Brayden Baker. “It was a tremendous feeling to see him there.”

Brayden Baker found moments before that he would catch the first pitch from his grandpa. “It was emotional! It was cool to see him get inducted and be able to catch the first pitch.” Brayden Baker said. Eric Baker, Arthur Baker, and Brayden Baker share a moment after the first pitch. (h/t Wyatt Burichka)

The Bakers have a history of Wyoming Legion Baseball. Arthur’s son Eric coached the Riverton Raiders before helping the Lander Legends this season. Eric Baker was excited to see his dad be inducted into the Wyoming Legion Baseball Hall of Fame. “It was a pretty awesome feeling! He has spent a lot of time working with baseball and working with all of the kids since I was in Legion.”

Eric Baker, son of Arthur Baker gives two jerseys to his Dad during his induction to the Wyoming Legion Baseball Hall of Fame. (h/t Wyatt Burichka)

Arthur was surrounded by family during his induction. “It was cool to see his family out here,” Eric Baker said. “It was fantastic, my one daughter came from Nebraska and my oldest granddaughter came from Chardon, Nebraska. It all meant so much to me.” Arthur Baker said reflecting on the moment.

Arthur’s message was all about the community. “It takes a community effort! This award just doesn’t go to me, it goes to the community as a whole. I can’t tell you how proud I am of both Riverton and Lander for allowing me to help their programs!”

