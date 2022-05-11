Auction this Saturday, May 14th, 2022 – Westlake Auctioneers

Westlake Auctioneers presents: Auction

Saturday, May 14th at 9:30 am

Location: Pavillion Rec Center

Directions: at 4-way stop in Pavillion, turn south and go 4 blocks to Rec Center; watch for Signs

Auctioneers Note: “Another great consignment sale with something for everyone. Fishing equipment & guns so you can feed your family, clothes to keep yourselves covered, tools to keep the house repaired, beds to sleep on, a house for the dog, or yourself if you misbehave, & so much more! Another sale you will NOT want to miss! Remember, if you can’t be there, we can bid for you. See you there!” Please note start time.

For the complete list of items, click here.

Breakfast, lunch, and snacks are available from Cattle Camp concessionaires.

Appropriate Sales Tax Added. Cash or good check day of sale. Bank letter of credit from unknown buyers.

Bryce Westlake: 307-856-6540

www.westlakeauctioneers.com