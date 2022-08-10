Auction this Saturday, August 13th, 2022 – Westlake Auctioneers

Westlake Auctioneers presents: Auction
SaturdayAugust 13th at 9:30 am

Location: Fremont County Fairgrounds- Riverton

Directions: south end of Federal Blvd; watch for signs

Auctioneers Note: “Another fine line of merchandise including tools, collectibles, furniture, fishing gear, jewelry, etc. There is bound to be something of interest to everyone at this sale. See you there!”

For the complete list of items, click here.

Breakfast, lunch, and snacks are available from Cattle Camp concessionaires.

Appropriate Sales Tax Added. Cash or good check day of sale. Bank letter of credit from unknown buyers.

Bryce Westlake: 307-856-6540

www.westlakeauctioneers.com

