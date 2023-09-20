Aspen Early Learning Center Student of the week: Zendaya Haynes County 10 September 20, 2023 Share FacebookTwitterPinterestWhatsAppEmailPrint Each week, staff at Aspen Early Learning Center nominate a student who has shown outstanding behavior towards their peers and academics. View all AELC students here. Zendaya Haynes is happy, kind and responsible all day long. She is such a joy to have in class. Advertisement Related Posts Case for man who reportedly smoked marijuana with children in Riverton City Park bound for district court County 10 Staff - County 10 Law Enforcement Log: Fremont County Sheriff’s Office – September 20, 2023 County 10 Staff - ‘We’re still hurting’: Family members plan Thursday vigil for Anderson Antelope Sr. Today in the 10 | September 20, 2023 Recent Deaths: Hegwer, Willow, King, Averett Help us welcome this new #little: Ivory Aoah Have a news tip or an awesome photo to share? Share with us!