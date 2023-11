Each week, staff at Aspen Early Learning Center nominate a student who has shown outstanding behavior towards their peers and academics. View all AELC students here.

Aspen Early learning Center’s Student of the week is, Lennon Coyle.

Lennon is an exceptional student and is a leader among her peers. Lennon loves school and learning. She always has a good attitude, is a good friend and is kind to all students.

