Each week, staff at Aspen Early Learning Center nominate a student who has shown outstanding behavior towards their peers and academics. View all AELC students here.

Aspen Early Learning Center’s student of the week is, Augustine Sisneros. He is the kindest, most patient student. He is a role model in class for good behavior and being ready to learn. He is gaining in his confidence as a learner each day. We are so happy to have Auggie at Aspen this year.