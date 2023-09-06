Arapaho Charter High School Student of the Week: Shawna Gardner

Each week, staff at Arapaho Charter High School nominate students who have shown exemplary behavior towards their academics and peers. At the end of the school year, County 10 will award a nominated senior to receive a $500 scholarship with a chance at the County 10 student of the year award and another $500! To view all nominated students, click here.

Arapaho Charter High School’s Student of the Week this week is Shawna Gardner.

Shawna is daughter of Ben Gardner and Drusilla Durgin, and is a10th grader at ACHS. She is number 1 in her class with a 4.0 GPA, and participates in our schools Bring Change to Mind student group. She loves volleyball and basketball, and plans to join the military when she graduates from high school.