Applegate inducted into Wyoming Fire Service Hall of Fame Saturday

(Riverton, WY) – Lander local Lanny Applegate joined the ranks of the Wyoming Fire Service Hall of Fame on Saturday, August 20. The ceremony was held at the Wyoming Fire Academy in Riverton at 10:30 am.

The Wyoming Fire Service Hall of Fame has been around since 2019, and for induction consideration, an individual has to have significantly contributed to the Wyoming Fire Service and the people of the state of Wyoming. The nominees must have had an impact beyond their own communities that they served, and they must have also influenced and been recognized for statewide activities as well. This impact and influence can be measured in a single event or continuing involvement that has a long-lasting benefit to others.

Applegate began his career in the fire service in 1975 when he joined the Lander Volunteer Fire Department (LVFD), according to fellow inductee Gene Diedtrich, of the Newcastle Castle Fire Department, who nominated him for the honor.

Advertisement

During his LVFD tenure, he served as rescue captain, treasurer, assistant chief and fire chief. In 1989, he became the fire administrator for the department. In 2006, he was appointed by former Governor Dave Freudenthal to be the Wyoming State Fire Marshal. He served on numerous committees and boards. He also received several awards during his time as a firefighter.

“He’s a great person to call a friend,” Diedtrich said at the end of his speech.

Applegate was then presented with an award and a pin for his uniform. Lanny and wife Delaine accept the award and pin (h/t Amanda Fehring, County 10)

During his speech, he thanked current LVFD Fire Chief Bobby Johnston and Diedtrich for the nomination.

“I appreciate it,” he said. “It’s very humbling to stand up here, I was always on that side. I’m very honored to be here and receive this.”

Advertisement