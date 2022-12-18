Activate10: Twice But Nice Thrift helping fight food insecurity, collecting funds for local school lunch debts

“Our community is large and wildly diverse, which is at the same time our strength and our weakness. #Activate10 is a movement seeking to increase communication between individuals and organizations across Fremont County and to promote positive action in our communities.”

(Riverton, WY) – If you have been shopping at Riverton’s Twice But Nice Thrift, located at 118 N Federal Blvd., you may have noticed a collection jar with the following note. h/t Twice But Nice Thrift photo

Owner Karen Johnson said her and husband Brett wanted to “do something that gives back during the holidays,” so they decided to help students with overdue lunch bills.

So far they have raised over $300, which was given to the Riverton school district, and they now want to donate to other school districts as well.

At the end of each week or two, they will tally up the donations and then pick the next district to donate to.

Be sure to consider donating if you stop by to shop this week, and also take note of upcoming holiday hours/break.