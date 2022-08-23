Activate10: Riverton firefighters plan to ‘Fill the Boot’ for MDA on Saturday

“Our community is large and wildly diverse, which is at the same time our strength and our weakness. #Activate10 is a movement seeking to increase communication between individuals and organizations across Fremont County and to promote positive action in our communities.”

(Riverton, WY) – On Saturday, August 27 the Riverton Fire Department (RFD) is holding its annual Fill the Boot program to raise funds for the Muscular Dystrophy Association (MDA).

RFD is currently planning to collect donations at Smith’s, Sutherlands, and Murdoch’s from 9 am to 2 pm.

For 67 years, the International Association of Firefighters (IAFF) has collected critical funds to help transform the lives of kids and adults with muscular dystrophy, ALS and related muscle-debilitating diseases.

Donations help MDA continue services for more than 250,000 people living with neuromuscular diseases across the country and help continue funding life-saving research.

Individuals and local businesses can also support the campaign remotely by texting ‘BOOT’ to 24325 or donating online.

“The Riverton Fire Department displays unwavering support for MDA year after year, raising critical funds and awareness to help our families get the care they need,” said IAFF.

“We are so thankful for their continued commitment to cure neuromuscular diseases and to protect everyone on the frontlines in our community amid the pandemic. Firefighters will be taking extra precautions during the Fill the Boot program this year such as not handing out stickers to the public and wearing appropriate personal protective equipment to ensure the health and safety of all firefighters and the public.”