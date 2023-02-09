Activate10: New animal rescue opens in Lander; needs community support

“Our community is large and wildly diverse, which is at the same time our strength and our weakness. #Activate10 is a movement seeking to increase communication between individuals and organizations across Fremont County and to promote positive action in our communities.”

(Lander, WY) – Wild Roots Sanctuary is a new local nonprofit animal rescue that is based in Lander, but covers the entirety of Fremont County. No matter how big or small, their mission is to rescue all abused, neglected or abandoned animals and give them a forever home.

Nicole Martin, who owns The Rise restaurant in Lander, opened Wild Roots Sanctuary in August 2022. She now plans to focus all of her attention on the rescue and close The Rise next week on February 14 after 6 years of serving the community.

Recently, she trapped and rescued 86 cats from a local hoarding home. Due to the number of cats, she is working with shelters across the state and locally to re-home them, but could use the community’s support through donations to help with things like food, litter and other supplies.

Donations can be made at wildrootssanctuary.org or if you would like to donate supplies or volunteer, please email Nicole at [email protected].

Follow Wild Roots Sanctuary on Facebook, Instagram and YouTube for the latest updates.