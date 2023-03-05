Activate10: ‘Guard the Paws’ is currently underway

“Our community is large and wildly diverse, which is at the same time our strength and our weakness. #Activate10 is a movement seeking to increase communication between individuals and organizations across Fremont County and to promote positive action in our communities.”

(Fremont County, WY) – The Wyoming National Guard Units based in Laramie and Lander are hosting a fundraiser, “Guard the Paws,” to collect as much food and as many toys as possible for the Paws for Life Animal League in Riverton.

The Paws for Life Animal League wish list can be viewed here.

Donations can be dropped off at the locations listed on the flyer below, or you can bring them to the Lander Armory, 31 Leedy Drive.

This event will lead up to a play date and adoption day at the Lander Armory on May 13th at 10 am.