Activate10: Fremont County Cornhole hosting Riverton Elks Foodbasket Fundraiser

“Our community is large and wildly diverse, which is at the same time our strength and our weakness. #Activate10 is a movement seeking to increase communication between individuals and organizations across Fremont County and to promote positive action in our communities.”

(Riverton, WY) – Join Fremont County Cornhole on Saturday, Dec. 9, at the Riverton Elks Lodge, 207 E Main Street, for a Foodbasket Fundraiser. Registration is at 10:30 a.m., and bags fly at 11 a.m.

Annually, the Riverton Elks distribute hundreds of Holiday food baskets. This fundraiser will help with their efforts.

Fremont County Cornhole president Ed Newbold shared the following:

“This is an excellent event to come be a part of! All proceeds go to the Riverton Elks for their food basket distribution. If you’ve never played, all the better!! It’ll be a great event to get acquainted with the game and learn about what it is and what we do with FCC!!”