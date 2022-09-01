Activate10: Fremont County 4-H hosting Barn Dance & Dinner fundraiser

“Our community is large and wildly diverse, which is at the same time our strength and our weakness. #Activate10 is a movement seeking to increase communication between individuals and organizations across Fremont County and to promote positive action in our communities.”

(Riverton, WY) – Support the Fremont County 4-H Horse Judging Team as they fundraise for a trip to Nationals in October. They are hosting a Barn Dance & Dinner on Friday, September 9 at the Little Wind Center at the Fremont County Fairgrounds.

Dinner will be served from 6-8 pm and is by donation. Carry-out is also available. Dancing for all ages will happen from 7-10 pm and the cost is $5 per person.