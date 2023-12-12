Activate10: Food giveaway happening Dec. 14 in Riverton

“Our community is large and wildly diverse, which is at the same time our strength and our weakness. #Activate10 is a movement seeking to increase communication between individuals and organizations across Fremont County and to promote positive action in our communities.”

(Riverton, WY) – Foundations for Nations is holding a food giveaway for the first 125 people with IDs on Thursday, Dec. 14, from 4 to 6 p.m.

Walk in and pick up the food at their new food pantry located at 702 E Monroe Ave. in Riverton.