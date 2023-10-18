More

    Abba’s House Thanks Community for Successful Gala

    Abba’s House would like to thank everyone who helped make our gala successful! We want to express our sincere gratitude to everyone who attended and supported us.

    This year we celebrated 30 years of service and are humbled by the support this community has given so we can continue to help women and families in Fremont County and beyond. Our keynote speaker, Steventhen Holland, shared his incredible story that left a lasting impact on everyone present.

    Additionally, we acknowledged the invaluable contributions of Leilani Schrock, our former director at Abbas House and Elevation Women’s Healthcare, for her outstanding service to our organization and her unwavering commitment to fostering its growth.

    Thank you for your generous donations to help women and families receive support they need. Even if you were unable to attend, you can still make a difference by donating today.

    Be sure to follow us on our new donor Facebook page! Friends of Abba’s House

    Thank you to our Sponsors:

    Hampton Inn and Suites – Reddon Koen & Associates CPAS PC
    Home Source Realty – Atlantic City Federal Credit Union
    Strokers USA – McClelland Consulting – Smartt Insurance Agency, Inc. – Riverton Rentals –
    The Master’s Furniture

