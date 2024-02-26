‘A Taste of Fremont’ at Fremont Local Market features cheese, gingersnaps, and chocolate-dipped dried fruit

(Riverton, WY) Fremont Local Market invites the public to sample and shop three of their featured producers at their monthly ‘A Taste of Fremont’ event this Tuesday, February 27 from 11:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m. at their store located at 524 East Main Street and N. 6th Street in Riverton.

On the last week of each month, Fremont Local Market hosts a meet-and-greet style event that features two or three of their producers who come out and showcase, provide samples, and answer any questions that consumers may have about their products.

Come meet Bryan Thoman of Holy Smokes, a popular stop at several local farmers’ markets, offering smoked foods such as cheese bricks and sticks, smoked salts and seasonings, and even smoked honey!

Advertisement

Meet “The Gingerbread Lady” Linda Strange of The Gingerbread House who will be there with samples of her famous gingersnap cookies. Linda began baking with her grandmother as a young girl, then worked in her aunt’s bakery as a teenager. She moved to Wyoming in 1995, and made wedding cakes and worked at a local bakery. Sample and ask her about her gingerbread logs (called “Dunkers”).

Also try some delicious chocolate-dipped dehydrated apples and cherries and meet Melody Motes with Busch Farms.

Fremont Local Market is open Tuesday through Saturday from 10:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m. and on Sundays from 10:00 to 2:00 p.m. For more information, call (307) 349-0668 or visit their Facebook page.