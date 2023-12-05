$68k raised at 2023 Festival of Trees

(Riverton, WY) – Last Friday, Community Entry Services (CES) held its annual fundraiser Festival of Trees Gala at the Fremont Center in Riverton.

The event sold out and raised $68,000 for this non-profit organization dedicated to empowering individuals with disabilities to lead fulfilling lives within their communities.

Lining the walls were unique, beautifully decorated trees ready to be auctioned off to the room filled with attendees.

Advertisement

In addition to live music, there was a special performance from the CES clients who participate in theatre classes with Communal Pancake Performing Arts. Check out the performance in the video below.

CES serves the Lander, Riverton, and Jackson communities and provides lifelong, comprehensive support and services to adults with intellectual and developmental disabilities and acquired brain injuries. Click here to learn more.