55th annual Missouri Valley Pancake Supper happening November 6 Amanda Fehring October 19, 2022 (Shoshoni, WY) – The Missouri Valley Firefighters are hosting the 55th annual Pancake Supper on Sunday, November 6 from 5 to 7 pm. Details are shared on the flyer below!