45th anniversary of the Wyoming Women’s 5-Shot Rabbit Hunt was a hoppin’ cold time

(Shoshoni, WY) – The 45th anniversary of the Wyoming Women’s 5-Shot Rabbit Hunt was a frigid cold affair this year, with 2024 participants braving negative temperatures for both the hunt and the January 13 awards dinner.

The awards dinner was open to the public and catered by RJ’s Smokin’ BBQ, who provided some much welcome/needed belly-warming barbecue.

Attendees also had the opportunity to bid for silent auction items, sign up for a gun raffle, purchase rabbit hunt merchandise, and donate to the the Watts family, who tragically lost their home in a fire the day before on January 12 (KLa Watts was helping set up the 5-shot ceremonies when she got word of the fire, and is one of the key organizers of the event).

Hunt organizer Jessica Smith kicked off the evening by asking the participants what some of their favorite moments were, with one team commenting that seeing some coyotes at sunrise was definitely a highlight.

“Unfortunately they took the rabbits with them,” the team shared to laughs from the crowd.

“Cold,” was the one word response from the team of first-timers, which was the common theme amongst all the teams.

Following the opening reception and dinner, it was time for the official awards/winners, which were:

Coveted Carrot Award: Thumper Jumpers – Ginger Bennett and Kristen McClelland with Judge Heather Pucel

3rd Place ($50): (No Team Name) – Jace Sharp and Karissa Kister with Judge Jessica Casper; one rabbit (tie breaker decided by who got their rabbit first)

2nd Place ($100): Cottontail Queens – Jacque and Ella Stoldt with Judge Hunter Masters; one rabbit (tie breaker decided by who got their rabbit first)

1st Place ($200) : Regulator Consulting – Bailey Smith and Ranessa Martin with Judge Jennifer Schanno; two rabbits

The Calcutta winners were Steven Masters, Will Stoldt and Ken Cundall, and the winners of the gun raffle were Ken Cundall and Bailey Smith.

Smith concluded by stating they are already looking forward to next year’s hunt, which is set for January 10/11.

Check out some more photos of the awards dinner below!

