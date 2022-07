(Riverton, WY) – The 3rd annual Happy Days was a success this past weekend, with around 1,000 people gathering in City Park to check out vendors, food trucks, music, and activities.

Happy Night, on Friday, was also well attended. Folks flocked to City Park to hear the ZZ Top tribute band El Loco Fandango rock the bandshell and then they fill the sky with lanterns. h/t Bethany Baldes h/t Bethany Baldes h/t Bethany Baldes

WYRiverton Chamber and Visitors Center President Bethany Baldes shared, “I think it was very well received and successful.”

