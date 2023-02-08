2023 TAD grant program is now accepting applications

(Riverton, WY) – The 2023 TAD grant program is now open to accept applications. Applications may be picked up at the WY Riverton Chamber and Visitor Center office, located at 111 N. 1st Street, between 9 am and 5 pm Monday through Friday or send an email request to [email protected].

The application must be filled out completely and must be turned in with all of the documents that are noted in the instruction portion.

Applications must be turned into the Chamber office by end of business on February 24th, 2023.

“Thanks to the Wind River Visitors Council for making the TAD program possible,” the Chamber said.

Learn more about the TAD program by clicking here.