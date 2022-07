2022 Dubois 4th of July Parade

(Dubois, WY) – The town was filled with visitors and residents alike on Monday for the annual 4th of July festivities. There were over 40 participants this year in the parade, which was live-streamed to County 10’s YouTube Channel.

Check out photos and a short clip from the parade below or watch the full parade here.