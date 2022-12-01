2022-23 Winter high school basketball schedule

(Fremont County, WY) – The winter sports are right around the conner which means Fremont County is about to get busy with athletics. Basketball, wrestling, indoor track, and nordic skiing will all be in action for Fremont County this winter.

Today we will feature the basketball schedule and give you a look into who Fremont County will go against. The first couple weeks are tournament action with Riverton, Wind River, Shoshoni, and Wyoming Indian each hosting one tournament while Lander will have two tournaments at home.

County 10 will have coverage for Lander Valley and Riverton High School this season. Stay tuned on how to stream the games all season long.

Advertisement

Note: County 10 has reached out to St. Stephens Indian School for a schedule and has not received one yet. County 10 will add it onto this post when we have an accurate schedule. Riverton High School Basketball Schedule Lander Valley High School Basketball Schedule Shoshoni High School Basketball Schedule Wind River High School Basketball Schedule Wyoming Indian High School Basketball Schedule Dubois High School Basketball Schedule