2 local youth leaders participated in the Boys & Girls Club Youth of the Year Competition

(Dubois, WY) – The Boys & Girls Clubs of Central Wyoming hosted the annual Youth of the Year Competition on the 5 & 6 of September. Eight youths from Casper and Dubois competed for a chance to win a $7,500 scholarship. To qualify, competitors must have been a Club Member for two years, be at least 14 years old, they must be of good moral character, be a good student, and be a good representative of the Club in all that they do. Competitors go through a rigorous process that includes completing an application, writing an essay, giving a speech to a panel of judges, and then undergoing an interview by those judges.

This year’s competitors were:

Jose Galicia-Beltran: Senior at Natrona County High School and a 10-year Club Member

Alex Maher: Sophomore at Kelly Walsh High School and a 7-year Club Member

Brooklyn Steffensmeier: Junior at Kelly Walsh High School and a 10-year Club Member

Madalynn McCullough: Freshman at Natrona County High School and 8-year Club Member

Brynn McCarthy: Freshman at Natrona County High School and 9-year Club Member

Patience Feronti: Freshman at Natrona County High School and an 8-year Club Member

Rebecca Dowd: Freshman at Dubois High School and a 6-year Club Member

Isabell Norris: Junior at Dubois High School and a 10-year Club Member and last year’s Youth of the Year winner for Central Wyoming

h/t BGCCW h/t BGCCW

The winner of the Youth of the Year competition will be announced at the 25th Annual Awards and Recognition Breakfast honoring Mitch and Lilly Zimmerman with keynote speaker Taya Kyle. The winner will receive a $7,500 scholarship and will move on to the State Youth of the Year competition held in Cheyenne. The runner-up will receive a $3,500 scholarship, and the remaining six finalists will receive a $500 scholarship. The scholarships are from the Boys & Girls Clubs of Central Wyoming Foundation endowed by the late Ruth R. Ellbogen.

Vice President of Operations at the Boys & Girls Club, Derek DeBoer, said, “We are really excited about this year’s slate of finalists. This is the most competitors we have had for the Youth of the Year competition in the history of this organization. It is really inspiring to hear about the obstacles these young people have overcome, and it is an honor to be a part of their story as a Club staff member.”

The 25th Annual Awards and Recognition Breakfast honoring Mitch and Lilly Zimmerman will begin at 6:30 a.m. at the Ford Wyoming Center on September 13, 2023. There is no cost to attend, but guests are asked to make a meaningful contribution to support impactful programming at the Boys & Girls Clubs of Central Wyoming. To make a reservation, please visit bgccw.org/our-events/breakfast23/ or call 307-235-4079.