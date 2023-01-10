12 local child, adult care food program sites announced

(Fremont County, WY) – The Wyoming Department of Education has announced the participating Child and Adult Care Food Program (CACFP) organizations in Fremont County. The program reimburses participating organizations for nutritious meals and snacks served to children in child care centers and family day care homes. The program teaches good eating habits and assures that well-balanced, nourishing meals are served in these participating centers.

Organizations are reimbursed for meals provided to children who are up to 12 years of age. The same meals must be made available to all enrolled children at no separate charge regardless of race, color, national origin, sex, disability or age. There is no discrimination in the course of the meal service.

Centers are reimbursed for meals that are served at their center. Completing the income application helps the center receive meal reimbursement for the meals they serve. Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP), Food Distribution Program on Indian Reservations (FDPIR), foster children, Temporary Assistance for Needy Families (TANF) and eligibility based on household income qualify for the meal claim reimbursements to the center as defined by the USDA Eligibility Guidelines.

For more information, contact Judy DiRienzo, Wyoming Department of Education Nutrition Section, at 307-777-6262 or [email protected].

The local sites are as follows:

Lander Child Development Services, Child Development Services of Fremont County

Riverton Child Development Services, Child Development Services of Fremont County

Ethete Head Start/Early Head Start, Eastern Shoshone & Northern Arapaho Birth to Five Head Start

Ft. Washakie Head Start, Eastern Shoshone & Northern Arapaho Birth to Five Head Start

Great Plains Head Start, Eastern Shoshone & Northern Arapaho Birth to Five Head Start

Smart-Start Quality Care

World Cares Inc./Small World Children’s Center

Lander Head Start, Absaroka Head Start

Riverton Head Start, Absaroka Head Start

Fremont CSD #2 – Little Ram’s Learning Center

Fremont CSD #14 – Wyoming Indian School Learning Lab

Riverton branch of Boys and Girls Club of Central WY