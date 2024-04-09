Wyoming State Historical Records Advisory Board accepting grant applications until May 31

Does your organization have a project to promote the identification, preservation, and dissemination of Wyoming’s historical records? If so, the Wyoming State Historical Records Advisory Board (WY SHRAB) is excited to announce that grant funding is available for up to $2500 for such projects.

Submit your grant application package online here by May 31 to be eligible.

The grants are available for the period of July 1, 2024, through June 30, 2025, and are provided through the Wyoming SHRAB by the National Historical Publications and Records Commission (NHPRC), a branch of the National Archives.

Past recipients of WY SHRAB grants have been Wyoming cultural heritage organizations that have used the funds for organization-wide training, consulting services, and special projects. Examples of projects include processing collections of historical records, digitizing historical records, providing online access to records, and attending training that improved their organization’s ability to complete these types of projects.

Specifically, one awardee hired a consultant to provide records management training for their entire organization and created a records retention schedule to manage their records. Another institution used the funding to hire professional services for the digitization of a large video and audio cassette oral history project, which was then made available online. Many of the other past recipients’ projects have focused on processing, preserving, and providing increased access to historical records such as making photographs, letters, interviews, and videos of Wyoming’s history easily accessible online.

All projects related to the mission and goals of the SHRAB will be considered. For more information, including the grant application, guidelines, and a brief presentation about the grant program and how to apply, please visit the WY SHRAB webpage (under “Apply for Grants” here). To view previous successful grant applications, see the WY SHRAB Wiki page here.

Please contact Sara Davis, SHRAB Coordinator and Wyoming State Archivist, with any questions (307-777-8691 or [email protected]). The Wyoming SHRAB promotes the identification, preservation, and dissemination of the state’s historical records, by encouraging and supporting ongoing training programs for state, tribal, and local governments, local repositories, organizations, and others involved in records care in Wyoming. The program is administered by the Wyoming State Archives, which is part of the Department of State Parks and Cultural Resources.

