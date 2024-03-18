Wyoming SHPO begins Statewide Historic Preservation Plan process

The Wyoming State Historic Preservation Office (SHPO) is kicking off preparations to revise and update the 2016 – 2026 Statewide Historic Preservation Plan (HPP).

This statewide plan will guide the actions and set the priorities, challenges, and goals for historic preservation activities in Wyoming through 2037. The statewide plan is generally updated on a 10-year planning cycle. This plan revision will be developed by our preservation partners, stakeholders, and the general public.

The success of the statewide plan will be dependent upon input from our partners and their participation in this process. There are a variety of ways that members of the public can participate in this planning cycle.

Advertisement

Take our “Initial Statewide Historic Preservation Survey.” This survey will take no more than 15 minutes and will be open and available for all members of the public to participate in until August 2024. This survey is integral in helping the SHPO understand the needs and perceptions of the public as it relates to historic preservation. You can also participate by uploading photographs of historic places and spaces that are special to you and your community. These photographs may be featured in the final published version of the new statewide plan, so be sure to include a thorough description and give credit to the photographer. Here is a link to our photograph submission form.

The Wyoming SHPO will also be hosting a series of public events, both virtual and in-person, throughout the summer of 2024. As these meetings are scheduled, we will provide the dates and links for the events on the SHPO webpage.