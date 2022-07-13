WWF’s Jaden Bales and Cassidy Downing join the County 10 Morning Show talking summer camps, Wildlife on Tap and a free community BBQ

(Fremont County, WY) – Wyoming Wildlife Federation is the oldest sportsmen and women organization in the state, they have been around since 1938. Their headquarters are located in Lander, which allows many resources for Fremont County and beyond. Jaden Bales and Cassidy Downing join the County 10 podcast and let us know more about WWF, Wildlife on Tap, summer camps and a FREE Community BBQ.

“Wyoming Wildlife Federation’s mission is to conserve wildlife, habitat and outdoor opportunities.” Find out about volunteer opportunities, education resources and more with Wyoming Wildlife Federation.