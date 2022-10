(Riverton, WY) – Three Riverton High School swimmers received WHSAA Good Sportsmanship Awards at Tuesday night’s Board of Trustees meeting.

Marcelina Jimenez, Amelia Tate and Allison Perez were all recognized for their sportsmanship and conduct at a recent swim meet.

“I just want to let them know how good it makes us all feel when our students go out and compete across the states and do it in a way that gets them recognized,” Superintedent Dr. JoAnne Andre-Flanagan said.

Advertisement