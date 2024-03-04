Windy conditions continue for Monday; snow to the west, isolated showers to the east likely

(Fremont County, WY) – County 10 meteorologist Dave Lipson has shared that Monday, March 4 will be mostly sunny, but will also experience an upper level disturbance moving across the area this afternoon that will cause some cloud coverage and wind gusts up to 30+ mph.

We may see some isolated snow showers this afternoon as well, and Lipson says those winds should continue into tonight.

The National Weather Service in Riverton has also shared that the best chances for snow are across western Wyoming, with some snow showers east of the divide this afternoon.

Advertisement

High Temperatures will be in the 30’s for most today, with Dubois and the South Pass area a bit cooler at 24 and 19 degrees.

Lows tonight will be in the teens, with windier areas getting down to 0 degrees. h/t NWSR