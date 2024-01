Each week, staff at Wind River Learning academy nominate a student who has shown exemplary behavior towards their academics and peers. At the end of the school year, County 10 will award one Senior from each high school with a $500 scholarship! To view all Wind River students, click here.

Jayla Dighton is a senior at Wind River High School. She has been attending WRLA for the last two years. From the time she has come to WRLA, Jayla has grown leaps and bounds not only as a student, but also as a person. Self motivation has become her new mantra lately to succeed. Even with discouraging times, she gets up and tries until she understands the material! Her plans after graduation will be to attend Cosmetology School with an emphasis on facial esthetician. Congratulations!