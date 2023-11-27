Wilson appeals case to Wyoming Supreme Court

45-year-old Benjamin Wilson has appealed his case to the Wyoming Supreme Court, according to documents filed on Nov. 20.

Wilson was found guilty by a Fremont County jury of one count of sexual abuse of a minor in the third degree for a reported assault involving a victim under the age of 16 that took place in Natrona County between January 2015 and December 2018.

He was sentenced to a minimum of 10 and a maximum of 15 years imprisonment at his April 25 sentencing hearing, overseen by the Honorable Judge Jason Conder.

Advertisement

Now, his attorney has filed a document stating that “the State’s evidence was insufficient for the jury to conclude beyond a reasonable doubt that Mr. Wilson committed the offense of Sexual Abuse of a Minor in the Third Degree and his conviction should be vacated.”

County 10 will bring you the latest in further proceedings, which can be found here.

Editor’s Note: Out of respect to the victim, any subject matter from the hearing or documents with any identifying factors has not been included in this write-up.