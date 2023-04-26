Wilson gets 10-15 year sentence for third degree sexual abuse of a minor; defense objects

(Lander, WY) – 44-year-old Benjamin Wilson was sentenced to a minimum of 10 and a maximum of 15 years imprisonment at his April 25 sentencing hearing, overseen by the Honorable Judge Jason Conder.

Wilson was found guilty by a jury back in January, for one count of sexual abuse of a minor in the third degree for a reported assault involving a victim under the age of 16, which reportedly took place in Natrona County between January 2015 and December 2018.

Sexual abuse of a minor in the third degree is punishable by a maximum sentence of 15 years imprisonment.

Advertisement

The State, represented by Patrick LeBrun, asked the Court to “consider higher end sentencing,” requesting the 10-15 year sentence.

The Defense, represented by Robert Oldham, asked for probation with a term length determined by the Court.

Ultimately the Court decided upon the 10-15 year sentence, with the Defense objecting to the decision.

County 10 will provide follow-up in the event of further proceedings.

Advertisement

Note: Out of respect to the victim, any subject matter from the hearing with any identifying factors has not been included in this write-up.