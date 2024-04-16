Wild West EV Invites You to Explore Electric Vehicles with Earth Day Event

Wild West EV is hosting a special event on Saturday, April 20th from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., as part of the nationwide “Drive Electric Earth Day” initiative. Area residents have a unique opportunity to learn more about electric vehicles (EVs) this Earth Day.

The event features an electric car show with vehicles from Tesla, Ford, and more. Local business Wild West EV Cars, Rental, and Sales – Wyoming’s first used electric vehicle-only dealership – will also celebrate its grand opening.

Wild West EV’s celebration includes a ribbon-cutting ceremony at 11 a.m. and will unveil a new EV charging station at Blossoms & Boba at 501 West Main in Riverton. This station’s NACS cable makes history as Wyoming’s first non-Tesla charger with a Tesla connector that accepts credit card payment.

Visitors can ask experienced EV owners about ownership costs, cold-weather performance, and long-distance travel. A new local interest group, Drive Electric Fremont County, will also hold its first meeting at 1 p.m.

Wild West EV invites the community to explore the world of electric vehicles. Blossoms and Boba will host weekly discussions on EVs every Saturday afternoon. For those interested in a test drive or purchase, sales are available by appointment, and EV rentals can be arranged through Turo.

For more information:

Sponsored ad paid for by Wild West EV