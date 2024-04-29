White shirt – Black Tie – Bringolf Branding

In 2006, John and Sharon Bringolf held their first “White Shirt – Black Tie” branding at their place on Burma Road. Their son LJ (Little John) built corrals across the road from the original place and this year’s event in honor of John’s late partner Chip Hicks went off well despite an early morning accident that sent their friend Brad Dalley on an ambulance run to Riverton after a horse wreck.
“Chip and I had a couple of them in 1992 and ‘93 when we were partners,” John said. “It originated in Pinedale, that’s where Chip got the idea.”
It has become an annual event in honor of Chip, as a memorial to him.