WhatsHappening: Speed trials return to Shoshoni tomorrow

(Shoshoni, WY) – The second Crossroads of Wyoming Speed Trials of 2022 is happening tomorrow, June 4th. Racing is slated to start around 9 am and it’s free for spectators.

The 1/8 racing happens at 1310 West 7th Street. Spectators access the event by going north on Maple Street to 7th Street and taking a left (west) to the event where there will be attendants directing traffic.

There will be concessions and porta-potties available. Depending upon the weather and the number of racers, the event is expected to last until around 3 pm.

