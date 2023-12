(Riverton, WY) Santa Clause will be spreading joy and Holiday cheer at Jerry’s Flowers and Things with hot chocolate and candy canes on December 23rd from 5-7pm. Be sure to bring your cameras for pictures with Santa!

There will also be Free Wagon Rides along Main Street, between Jerry’s Flowers and Things and the Riverton Chamber. There will also be a fire pit, and hot cocoa at the Riverton Chamber.

Event Sponsored by: Onsite Services, Jerry’s Flowers and Things, Wyoming.com, and the Riverton Chamber