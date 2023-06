(Riverton, WY) – The City of Riverton will be holding an open house for business owners and community members on June 27.

The open house will take place from 6-8pm at the City Hall Council Chambers at 816 N Federal Blvd.

Riverton Mayor Time Hancock and RPD Police Chief Eric Hurtado will field a question and answer session, with the focus being business and community needs, and community policing efforts.

