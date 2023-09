(Lander, WY) – It’s time for Phiferfest on Saturday, Sept. 30, from noon to 8 p.m. Lander’s City Park will be filled with lively tunes, baseball and BBQ, according to organizer Travis Foutz.

Check out the music lineup below! h/t Phiferfest Facebook event page

Learn more about the event on their Facebook event page here.

