WhatsHappening: 2023 Christmas Bird Counts coming up

(Fremont County, WY) – The 2023 Christmas Bird Counts (CBC) in Fremont County will take place in the coming weeks. Please find the dates, times, locations and contact person below.

All are welcome to participate at all levels of birding expertise. Bring binoculars and warm clothing and hope for good weather.

The Lander CBC will be on Saturday, December 16. Meet at McDonald’s at 7:30 a.m. They will meet again at 11:15 a.m. to go out for the afternoon count at noon. You can join for the whole day or just in the morning or afternoon. Text Del Nelson at (307) 349-7686 for more information.

The date for the Riverton CBC is Monday, January 1, 2024. Meet at McDonald’s at 7:30 a.m. They will meet there again at 11:15 a.m. to go out for the afternoon count at noon. You can join for the whole day or just in the morning or afternoon. Contact: [email protected].

The Dubois CBC will be on Saturday, December 16. Please contact Meredith Taylor at [email protected] to sign up. Short-eared Owl (h/t Ron Horn)