whatsgrillin finalists announced – Vote for your favorite today!

The 2023 #whatsgrillin Photo Contest has once again come to a close and now it’s up to you, the public, to vote on your fave finalist. Voting opened up yesterday on Facebook and the votes are already pouring in.

Five finalists were chosen by the staff at Porter’s Supply Co. in Riverton. Who’s your favorite? Tony Pingree submitted this photo. Marilou Vaugn submitted this photo. TJ Vaughn submitted this photo. Krystal Johnson submitted this photo. Devin Murray submitted this photo.

First place wins a shiny new “Spirit II E210” Weber gas grill from Porters.

Second place wins a 50lb grilling meat box from Genuine Meats .

To vote, simply like your fave photo. It’s that easy! You have until Wednesday, June 28 at 5 pm to vote. Visit Porter’s on Facebook today!