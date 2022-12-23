Weather inversion trapping cold, Arctic air in region today; warmer temperatures expected this weekend

(Fremont County, WY) – According to the National Weather Service in Riverton, temperatures will remain cold in parts of the Wind River and Bighorn Basins today, as arctic air remains trapped in an inversion.

The rest of the state will begin to see temperatures warm up as we head into the holiday weekend.

High temperatures will be in the negative single digits for Lander and Pavillion today, and negative double digits for Riverton and Shoshoni. Jeffrey City and Dubois will be busting out the flip flops (joking), at 17 and 28 degrees.

Lows tonight will actually be quite similar to the highs due to the inversion, with Pavillion taking a dip into negative double digits. h/t NWSR