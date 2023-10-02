More

    Water Main Break at North 6th Street and Washington in Lander

    Sponsored by City of Lander
    A water main break occurred this afternoon at North 6th Street and Washington Street. Customers in the area may have interrupted service or observe lower water pressures than normal. Residences as far as North 2nd Street and Washington Street may see their services impacted. Thank you for your patience while our dedicated crews assess the situation and begin necessary repairs. The City of Lander sincerely appreciates your patience during this time. For your safety and the safety of others, please exercise caution if you need to drive in the affected area.

    If you observe water main breaks around town, please call City Hall at 332-2870. To report water breaks or sewer backup emergencies after hours, please call City Hall at 332-2870 and press the # key.

