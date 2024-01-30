(WATCH LIVE): Lander vs Mountain View basketball

(Lander, WY) – Lander basketball for the second week in a row will have a Tuesday scheduled contest at home. The Tigers and Lady Tigers will host Mountain View in a makeup contest that was originally scheduled on January 12. Because of the two teams in the same conference quad, this game is a must-play game.

Lander comes off losses against Pinedale by double digits in both games. The Lady Tigers enter tonight’s game 6-6 overall and will look to seek their first conference win of the season. This will also be their second straight game where they battle a ranked opponent. Mountain View is ranked fourth in the latest Wyopreps.com Coaches and Media poll. The girl’s game will tip off at 4:30 p.m.

The Lander boys will look for small separations in the quad standings where they stand 1-1 in quad-play. The Tigers have had the upper hand against Mountain View last season winning all three games including a regional tournament. The boys will tip off at 6 p.m.

You can catch tonight’s action below on our YouTube page! The Lady Tigers will be on KOVE 1330 A.M. and 107.7 F.M. The boy’s game will only be on YouTube due to the Wyoming Cowboys playing tonight at 7 p.m.