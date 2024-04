County 10 shared yesterday that there would be a local connection on CBS News Sunday night.

23-year-old Tuesday Washakie was interviewed by Bill Whitaker of 60 Minutes last summer for a segment on Indian Relay.

Tuesday and her sister Zia are from Fort Washakie and participate in the women’s division of the sport as team Oo Vee Das.

Click here to view the full episode of 60 Minutes from March 31. The Indian Relay segment starts at about 28 minutes.