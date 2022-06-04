Warm, breezy conditions today with afternoon showers, thunderstorms likely

(Fremont County, WY) – According to the National Weather Service in Riverton, Fremont County can expect warm and breezy conditions today.

This afternoon and evening will see scattered rain showers and thunderstorms though, and gusty winds and small hail are possible.

High temperatures will be in the upper 70’s for most of the County today, with things a bit cooler in Lander and Dubois at 72 and 68 degrees.

Lows will be in the upper 40’s to lower 50’s tonight for most, with Dubois once again cooler at 41 degrees.

Sunday through Tuesday will see continued rain showers and thunderstorms.