Warm and sunny seasonal conditions today

(Fremont County, WY) – According to the National Weather Service in Riverton, today will be dry with increasing clouds.

Elevated fire danger is expected this afternoon and evening south of Fremont County due to breezy winds and low humidity.

High temperatures will be in the mid 70’s for most of the County today, with things a bit cooler in Lander and Dubois at 71 and 65 degrees.

Lows tonight will be in the upper 40’s to mid 50’s tonight.

Thursday will be slightly warmer as continued dry conditions persist.